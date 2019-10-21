German FM says Turkish ‘invasion’ of northern Syria violates international law

2019/10/21 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany’s foreign minister says Turkey’s ongoing military operation against Syrian Kurdish forces in northern Syria violates international law.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the comments in a televised interview with public broadcaster ZDF where he described the Turkish offensive as an “invasion.”
“After everything we know and after everything that Turkey itself has cited as a legal basis, we cannot share that view,” Maas stated.
“We do not believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militias is legitimate under international law,” the German diplomat added.
The Turkish incursion in northern Syria began on Oct. 9. The offensive has left at least 235 people dead and displaced over 300,000 others, according to Syrian Kurdish officials.
A controversial 120-hour US-brokered ceasefire, which began on Friday, has temporarily paused heavy clashes.
Related Article: US announces northeast Syria ceasefire, but many questions remain
Regarding the ceasefire, Maas said Germany is committed to seeing the truce extend longer than the agreed five days.
“We will do everything for this truce to last longer than just five days, and that the invasion is stopped for the time being.”
The German foreign minister was one of the first foreign officials to condemn the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to begin a military operation in northern Syria.
Maas stressed at the time that the action risked “strengthening the positions of the Islamic State terrorist group.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the comments in a televised interview with public broadcaster ZDF where he described the Turkish offensive as an “invasion.”
“After everything we know and after everything that Turkey itself has cited as a legal basis, we cannot share that view,” Maas stated.
“We do not believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militias is legitimate under international law,” the German diplomat added.
The Turkish incursion in northern Syria began on Oct. 9. The offensive has left at least 235 people dead and displaced over 300,000 others, according to Syrian Kurdish officials.
A controversial 120-hour US-brokered ceasefire, which began on Friday, has temporarily paused heavy clashes.
Related Article: US announces northeast Syria ceasefire, but many questions remain
Regarding the ceasefire, Maas said Germany is committed to seeing the truce extend longer than the agreed five days.
“We will do everything for this truce to last longer than just five days, and that the invasion is stopped for the time being.”
The German foreign minister was one of the first foreign officials to condemn the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to begin a military operation in northern Syria.
Maas stressed at the time that the action risked “strengthening the positions of the Islamic State terrorist group.”