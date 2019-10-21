Home › kurdistan 24 › Iran against Turkey’s plans to establish military posts in Syria: spokesperson

Iran against Turkey’s plans to establish military posts in Syria: spokesperson

2019/10/21 | 12:15



During a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi called on Turkey to respect Syria’s territorial integrity.



“We are against Ankara’s establishing of military posts in Syria,” Mousavi stated, adding the conflict “should be resolved by diplomatic means.”



“Syria’s integrity should be respected,” he said.



Iran is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has supported the Syrian regime in the years-long civil war in the country.



Turkey’s incursion in northern Syria against Syrian Kurdish forces began on Oct. 9. The offensive has left at least 235 people dead and displaced over 300,000 others, according to Syrian Kurdish officials.



A controversial US-brokered ceasefire has temporarily paused heavy clashes.



Ankara wants the Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the People’s Protection Units (YPG), to withdraw from the Turkish border up to about 32 kilometers southward.



