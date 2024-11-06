Baghdad Revises Oil Export Offer to KRG

2024-11-06 00:30:53 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Budget Law, compensating the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for production and transportation costs of oil produced in the region and received by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) or the Federal Ministry of Oil. It said the Federal Ministry of Finance will compensate […]

