Traffic Radio: Female officers guide drivers on the airwaves

2019/02/09 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Seven female traffic police officers run Traffic Radio in Duhok. They provide information and guidance to drivers across the province about road safety, traffic rules and accident or speed camera locations.Their guidance is reciprocated by drivers who pass on information from the road to the station.This station was set up in 2013 and it is based inside a traffic police building.Awaz Masoud, traffic radio presenter believes that drivers listen to female presenters and their guidnace better."For me, women are not less in anything and they can do all kinds of job. However, I believe that a woman's voice has its own influence on the opposite party, the men. When a woman presents instructions for the drivers, she will have more softness, and when she announces the instructions with this softness, I believe the drivers will listen better." Masoud says.
AP video
