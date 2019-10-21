Syrian Arab Republic: WFP Syria North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #4, 21 October 2019

2019/10/21 | 13:25
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
In Numbers
176,000 people displaced since 09 October
218,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance
580,000 people targeted for WFP general food assistance in October
Highlights
• Following the five-day ceasefire announced on 17 October, Kurdish officials on 20 October announced the full withdrawal from the border town of Ras al-Ayn.
• Some 176,000 people have been internally displaced since 09 October, and 4,100 people have fled across the border to Iraq.
• WFP has so far reached 218,000 people with emergency food assistance since 09 October, including 88,200 people in Al-Hasakeh and 129,700 people in Ar-Raqqa governorate.
• WFP is working to resume assistance to the 10,000 people in the foreigners Annex of Al-Hol camp, where WFP has been unable to provide food assistance since early September.
Situation Update
• Following the five-day ceasefire announced by the United States and Turkey on 17 October, Kurdish officials on 20 October announced the full withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the town of Ras al-Ayn on the border with Turkey in northern AlHasakeh governorate.
• At least 176,000 people have been displaced as of 20 October according to OCHA, with severe humanitarian implications for the displaced population and the in many cases already food insecure host communities now sheltering IDPs. The situation in Qamishli, where WFP has its Field Office, remains calm.
• While displacement continues to be reported from the Ras al-Ayn area, IDP return movement has also been reported to several other areas of Al-Hasakeh and ArRaqqa governorate as the overall security situation has calmed somewhat in recent days. WFP is working to ascertain the number of people returning, where they are returning from, as well as their needs.
• Population movement across the border from Syria to Iraq continues, and as of 20 October, more than 4,100 refugees have crossed the border according to IOM. WFP Iraq is providing food assistance upon arrival to northern Iraq and has so far assisted some 3,100 recent arrivals from Syria in the Bardarash camp
