Nearly 20 SDF Fighters Killed, Injured in 24 Hours: Statement

2019/10/21 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced in a statement on Sunday that nearly 20 of its fighters have been either killed or wounded as a result of Turkish bombardments in the last 24 hours alone.
According to the statement, 16 SDF fighters were killed, while three more were injured, despite the fact that the US and Turkey have repeatedly said that there has been a temporary ceasefire in Syria, allowing the Kurdish forces to withdraw from the region.
The US-backed Kurdish forces pointed out that they have been adhered to the ceasefire, but that Turkey and Ankara-backed Syrian islamist rebels have not so far.
Turkey and the rebels bombarded the SDF bases in the villages of Habasha and Shikriya, the statement said, basnews reported.
