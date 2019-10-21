Erbil's 8th Annual International Marathon set for Friday

2019/10/21 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil is gearing up to hold its 8th Annual International Marathon on Friday, Oct. 25, this time to raise awareness for a cleaner and safer environment.
The marathon consists of three different parts: a 42 kilometer race on Erbil's 60 meter road, as well as a 12 kilometer and 4 kilometer run in the Sami Abdul-Rahman Park, with Kurdistan 24 as its media sponsor.
Abdul-Star Yunis, the head of Erbil Marathon Organization, told Kurdistan 24, "all preparations are set for Friday morning, and over 3,000 participants signed up already. We expect that number to reach 5,000 by Thursday."
"We expect this year’s marathon to be one of our best."
The marathon will kick off at 8 a.m. on 60 meter road, which will be shut down until 1 p.m. The first, second, and third place winners of the 12 and 42 kilometer marathons will receive a financial prize.
“The Erbil Marathon Organization for Sport & Peace is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that uses sports and running as a tool to spread peace and establish love and non-violence in the community,” the organization has described itself as.
The first Erbil International Marathon was held in 2011, with over 1,500 people participating, including foreign citizens who traveled the world to run in one of the world's oldest cities.
Editing by Nadia Riva
