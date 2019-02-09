US activities could create conflict between Israel, Lebanon: Russian diplomat

2019/02/09 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russia has warned against eruption of new conflict between Israel and Lebanon as a result of the United States' actions that would create discord in the region as well as Washington's campaign against Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement."As for a conflict between Israel and Lebanon, nothing can be predicted with certainty because the region is at a crossroads. Peoples are demanding the settlement of existing crises, the return to a peaceful life, the development of cooperation,” Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said in an interview with Sputnik. “A negative alternative to this is the incitement of new conflicts by the Americans, which could involve many countries as well as ethnic and religious forces.”Zasypkin criticized the campaign launched by US against Iran and Hezbollah, saying that this makes the situation in the region more volatile. He also added that Hezbollah has played an important role in crushing terrorists in Syria, siding with the Syrian government and its allies."When events started unfolding in Syria, Hezbollah sided with its lawful authorities, seeing the fight against terrorists in the region as its duty. Hezbollah became directly involved in military operations at Syria’s request, alongside Russia and Iran. The party took a responsible approach to what was happening in Syria and the region as a whole and contributed significantly to terrorists’ defeat", he said.Zasypkin called the Shiite movement a powerful political party that is actively involved in the work of Lebanon’s parliament and government in support of stability, security, interfaith peace, and national dialogue."After the formation of a new government, the party’s secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, notably urged political forces to refrain from fighting among themselves and to take on massive challenges the country faces", he added.