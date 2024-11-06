Chinese Company to supply Iraq with Firefighting Vehicles

2024-11-06 14:56:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a direct contract with the Chinese company SANY to purchase 18 specialized firefighting vehicles. It also decided to exempt this contract from standard government contracting instructions and Decision No. 68 of 2016, as amended. (Source: PMO)

