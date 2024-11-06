Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign MoU for Military Cooperation

Iraq News Now

2024-11-06 14:56:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Saudi Arabia and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military field. The agreement was signed during a visit by Iraq's Minister of Defense, Thabet Mohammed Saeed Al-Abbasi, to Saudi Arabia. No details of the agreement were announced. Saudi Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman, added that […]

