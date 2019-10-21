Home › Baghdad Post › KRG received 6,000 refugees from Syria so far: BCF

KRG received 6,000 refugees from Syria so far: BCF

2019/10/21 | 19:50







The Kurdish Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) said in a statement on Monday that there are currently a total of 5,833 Syrian refugees based in Bardarash camp, near capital Erbil.







It explained that the majority of refugees are women and children, who are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, including "milk and clean water.







Turkey has begun an offensive against the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, and despite an agreement between Washington and Ankara on a ceasefire in the region, Turkey has not paused its military campaign yet.



