Dollar holds ground in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchangerates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad markets, while fallingin Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, withthe opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges inBaghdad, the US dollar settled at 150,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recordeda selling rate of 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149,750dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate stabilized, with theselling price at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,600dinars.