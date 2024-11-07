Trump’s second term: A populist agenda with global impact

2024-11-07 15:31:06 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Republican DonaldTrump's "historic victory" is taking shape, not only through hispost-election statements following his win over Democrat Kamala Harris but alsothrough his previous presidential term from 2017 to 2021. His tenure wasdefined by populism, the "America First" slogan, and a morepronounced "isolationism" in international relations.

US 2024 Election Results

The US election results showed adecisive win for Donald Trump in securing a second term, making him the firstpresidential candidate convicted of legal offenses to win the presidency. Trumpclaimed victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, securing 295 electoralvotes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold required to become the 47th presidentof the United States. This election cycle has also sparked, for the first timein years, significant concerns over potential civil unrest and strikes, as Trump’spopulist rhetoric has successfully cast him as a victim of the system and the"deep state.”

Trump's "populist" traitsemerged immediately in his first statements following his "unprecedentedpolitical victory," solidifying his position as the new US President."We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clearthat we've achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened. Isthis crazy?" Trump declared at his election headquarters in Florida."Every single day, I will be fighting for you, and with every breath in mybody, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperousAmerica that our children deserve and that you deserve."

Trump further emphasized his vision,saying, "This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we haveto have… And now, it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’regoing to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needshelp very badly. We’re going to fix our borders; we’re going to fix everythingabout our country. We made history for a reason tonight."

Closing his remarks, Trump added,"I hope that you're going to be looking back someday and say that was oneof the truly important moments of my life when I voted for this group ofpeople. Beyond the President - this group of great people."

“I’m Going To Stop Wars”

Trump's words could sum up much ofthe direction the next phase might take as he prepares to assume office inJanuary. “I’m not going to start wars, I’m going to stop wars,” he stated,while House Republicans signaled their intent to move forward with an"America First" agenda. “We had no wars, for four years we had nowars. Except we defeated ISIS,” Trump added.

The new President has repeatedlyused the Ukraine War and the Gaza War, which has heightened regional tensions,to criticize his Democratic opponents and diminish their support. In Ukraine,Joe Biden unlocked tens of billions of dollars from US financial reserves andarms stockpiles, placing Ukraine's needs above the US economy, infrastructure,and healthcare, sparking significant debate and discontent among voters overthe past two years.

The Gaza War, reportedly funded byBiden at an estimated 70%, according to Western sources, and allegedly coveringup what international organizations have described as "genocidalcrimes" committed by Israel in retaliation to Hamas' assault over a yearago—resulting in the deaths of over 43,000, primarily women and children—hasled to internal divisions within the Democratic Party. These fractureshighlighted a split between the party’s traditional leaders and the youngergeneration, a demographic that has been a key electoral base for the Democrats.

Seizing this opportunity, Trumpfrequently conveyed that under his presidency, the Ukraine and Gaza wars wouldnot have occurred, suggesting that Hamas would have refrained from attackingIsrael, that he would have swiftly resolved the Ukraine conflict, that Iranwould be deterred from challenging Israel, and that, if elected, he would bringan end to the Gaza war within days.

Kamala Harris’ defeat was“resounding,” with various voter groups casting their ballots less out ofallegiance to Trump and more as a “punishment” of the Democrats. For instance,Michigan, which has a large Arab Middle Eastern community disillusioned withthe Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza andLebanon, granted over 74% of its votes to Democrats in 2020. However, recentfigures showed Harris receiving around 48.3% of the vote, compared to Trump’s49.8%—a stark contrast from the 24% he garnered in 2020.

This shift exemplified the scale ofDemocratic Party losses, further intensified by Biden’s at times “faltering”public appearances in press conferences and international summits, which havecontributed to the decline in the party's image and the rise of Trump’s“populist” appeal.

Reducing the Military Role Abroad

If Trump’s pre-election statementsalign with his post-election actions, particularly his pledge to "endwars" and reduce America’s military role abroad to focus on internalsecurity challenges and border protection from what he calls "criminalmigrants," he may proceed with implementing the agreement reached betweenIraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government and the Bidenadministration. This agreement includes a timetable to phase out the US-ledGlobal Coalition’s mission, which could result in the withdrawal of Americantroops from Iraq, or at least a reduction in the current force of approximately2,500 soldiers stationed there.

It remains uncertain if Trump’sposition has shifted regarding the presence of around 900 US troops in Syria.Trump had repeatedly expressed doubt about the value of this mission,attempting previously to withdraw American forces from eastern Syria. Thiseffort sparked substantial controversy among Washington policymakers, with someseeing the move as a “betrayal” of Kurdish allies who had fought alongside theUS against ISIS.

As part of his campaign statements,Trump is likely to activate his foreign diplomacy to promote the "AbrahamAccords" that Israel signed with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.Saudi Arabia, which was on the verge of joining the accords, has sincereiterated its stance, stating there will be no normalization with Israel untilthe war is halted and a Palestinian state is established.

Trump's Populism

“Trump's populism is part of abroader global trend of rising populist leaders in recent years, resonatingwith large segments of the population who feel disillusioned with traditionalpolitical elites and negatively impacted by neoliberal policies,” analystsnoted. This movement advocates for a return of power to the people or those whorepresent them more authentically, such as Trump, who has crafted a messagethat taps into public anxieties, perspectives, and a rejection of the statusquo—both in politics and economics—while fostering distrust in stateinstitutions and their credibility.

In this context, experts suggestedthat Trump embodies the "savior leader who, by fate, divine will, and thepeople's desire, confronts the corrupt elite.” However, Trump is not alone inthis global shift. Other notable figures include right-wing leaders like MarineLe Pen of France, leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Hungary's Viktor Orbán, thefar-right Swedish Democrats, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain's Voxparty, and others.

Positions of World Leaders

Trump’s victory carries potentialglobal ramifications, especially if he continues his "America First"agenda, which during his previous term led him to withdraw from or disengagewith several international agreements and organizations. This included reducingWashington’s role in supporting and funding NATO, causing global concern anduncertainty about its impact on international conflicts and the balance ofpower.

Israeli Prime Minister BenjaminNetanyahu, who has enjoyed steadfast support from the Biden-Harrisadministration, was one of the first to congratulate Trump. On X, Netanyahuposted, "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning forAmerica and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel andAmerica."

An analysis by Yedioth Ahronothrevealed that Netanyahu had hoped for Trump’s return to office. In previousstatements, Netanyahu had claimed that "Democratic US administrations,including Joe Biden’s, worked behind the scenes to undermine him,"reflecting ongoing tensions between Netanyahu and Democratic allies in the US.

Israel believes a change in USleadership will not undermine its interests. The Israeli Defense Ministryindicated it would work with Trump to "strengthen the alliance between ourcountries, recover hostages, and defeat the Iranian axis of evil."

In a similar vein, UkrainianPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is heavily dependent on US military andfinancial aid for his country’s Western-backed conflict with Russia, expressedgratitude for "President Trump’s commitment to pursuing peace throughstrength in global affairs." However, Moscow did not share Ukraine’s view.Russia hoped—based on Trump’s repeated remarks in recent months—that he couldbroker a deal to swiftly end the war in Ukraine, considering his relativelyfavorable, though politically controversial, relationship with RussianPresident Vladimir Putin.

Iran, which suffered severe policiesunder Trump’s previous presidency—such as the assassination of QassemSoleimani, withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, and harsh sanctions—was alsoquick to address concerns. A spokesperson for the Iranian government statedthat “Trump’s victory would not affect the lives of Iranians.”