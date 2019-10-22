ISIS attack in Iraq kills 2 security forces, military says

2019/10/22 | 08:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Islamic State attack north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad left five casualties among the country’s security forces, Iraq’s military said on Monday.
The incident occurred at the Allas oilfield, located 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of Hawija.
Two Iraqi security forces were killed, and three others injured when Islamic State militants launched an attack at a checkpoint on the strategic oilfield, a military statement said.
When the terror group declared a so-called caliphate upon its emergence in mid-2014, the Allas oilfield was one of its main sources of revenue.
“Elements of the terrorist [ISIS] gangs attacked two security checkpoints in the Allas oilfields area of Salahuddin province, and an improvised explosive device blew up a vehicle belonging to security forces stationed there, leading to the martyrdom of two of them,” the statement read.
The three wounded Iraqi forces suffered injuries when the terrorists fired on them as they were attempting to retrieve the bodies of their comrades, it added.
The statement said a pursuit is ongoing to capture the Islamic State militants.
Despite Iraq having declared a military victory over the Islamic State in 2017, the extremist group continues to launch sporadic attacks in areas formerly under its control and even regions it never occupied, like the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.
Regional instability has also emboldened the Islamic State with senior leaders in the Kurdistan Region as well as foreign officials warning of a possible re-emergence if the root causes which led to the group’s emergence are left unaddressed.
The incident occurred at the Allas oilfield, located 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of Hawija.
Two Iraqi security forces were killed, and three others injured when Islamic State militants launched an attack at a checkpoint on the strategic oilfield, a military statement said.
When the terror group declared a so-called caliphate upon its emergence in mid-2014, the Allas oilfield was one of its main sources of revenue.
“Elements of the terrorist [ISIS] gangs attacked two security checkpoints in the Allas oilfields area of Salahuddin province, and an improvised explosive device blew up a vehicle belonging to security forces stationed there, leading to the martyrdom of two of them,” the statement read.
The three wounded Iraqi forces suffered injuries when the terrorists fired on them as they were attempting to retrieve the bodies of their comrades, it added.
The statement said a pursuit is ongoing to capture the Islamic State militants.
Despite Iraq having declared a military victory over the Islamic State in 2017, the extremist group continues to launch sporadic attacks in areas formerly under its control and even regions it never occupied, like the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.
Regional instability has also emboldened the Islamic State with senior leaders in the Kurdistan Region as well as foreign officials warning of a possible re-emergence if the root causes which led to the group’s emergence are left unaddressed.