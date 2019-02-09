Iran declares underground ballistic missiles plant for first time

2019/02/09 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has revealed about an
underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace
Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a report by Press TV
said."Unveiling this missile production city deep underground is an answer to
the idle talk made by the Westerners, who assume they can restrict us and
dissuade us from [pursuing] our long-term goals by means of threats and
sanctions," Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC's chief commander,
said during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday. "Today, the mass
production of advanced precision and smart missiles became a reality within the
IRGC's aerospace force," Jafari added.In related context, Jafari said Iran's defense might was in line with the
country's deterrence doctrine and was by no means open to negotiations."Iran's defensive capability is deterrent [in nature] and in line with
preserving its national security, and it cannot be subjected to any transaction
or negotiation," he added.Jafari also addressed European countries' demands from the country to start
negotiations over its missile program before the Instrument in Support of Trade
Exchanges (INSTEX) comes into force."Today, the Europeans are talking of imposing restrictions and sanctions
on our defensive capability, while egregiously, their offensive capability is
being used to attack the oppressed and innocent people throughout the
world," he said. "But, we proudly enhance our defensive capability
and are not afraid of anything."
