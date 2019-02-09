عربي | كوردى
Iran declares underground ballistic missiles plant for first time
2019/02/09 | 15:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has revealed about an

underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace

Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a report by Press TV

said."Unveiling this missile production city deep underground is an answer to

the idle talk made by the Westerners, who assume they can restrict us and

dissuade us from [pursuing] our long-term goals by means of threats and

sanctions," Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC's chief commander,

said during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday. "Today, the mass

production of advanced precision and smart missiles became a reality within the

IRGC's aerospace force," Jafari added.In related context, Jafari said Iran's defense might was in line with the

country's deterrence doctrine and was by no means open to negotiations."Iran's defensive capability is deterrent [in nature] and in line with

preserving its national security, and it cannot be subjected to any transaction

or negotiation," he added.Jafari also addressed European countries' demands from the country to start

negotiations over its missile program before the Instrument in Support of Trade

Exchanges (INSTEX) comes into force."Today, the Europeans are talking of imposing restrictions and sanctions

on our defensive capability, while egregiously, their offensive capability is

being used to attack the oppressed and innocent people throughout the

world," he said. "But, we proudly enhance our defensive capability

and are not afraid of anything."

