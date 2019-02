Iran declares underground ballistic missiles plant for first time

2019/02/09 | 15:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran has revealed about anunderground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the AerospaceDivision of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a report by Press TVsaid."Unveiling this missile production city deep underground is an answer tothe idle talk made by the Westerners, who assume they can restrict us anddissuade us from [pursuing] our long-term goals by means of threats andsanctions," Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC's chief commander,said during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday. "Today, the massproduction of advanced precision and smart missiles became a reality within theIRGC's aerospace force," Jafari added.In related context, Jafari said Iran's defense might was in line with thecountry's deterrence doctrine and was by no means open to negotiations."Iran's defensive capability is deterrent [in nature] and in line withpreserving its national security, and it cannot be subjected to any transactionor negotiation," he added.Jafari also addressed European countries' demands from the country to startnegotiations over its missile program before the Instrument in Support of TradeExchanges (INSTEX) comes into force."Today, the Europeans are talking of imposing restrictions and sanctionson our defensive capability, while egregiously, their offensive capability isbeing used to attack the oppressed and innocent people throughout theworld," he said. "But, we proudly enhance our defensive capabilityand are not afraid of anything."