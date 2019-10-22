Iraq postpones parliament until nationwide protests end: report

2019/10/22 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Parliament has announced that it would postpone sessions until protests in the country come to an end.
Iraqi media reported on Tuesday that there are “deep differences” between the Presidency and Parliament regarding how they deal with demonstrators, which has led to the postponement.
The Parliament’s Legal Committee originally decided on Saturday that it would convene on Oct. 26, a day after planned protests in the country. But this decision seems to be overturned.
A wave of violent, nationwide protests began in early October. The demonstrations have reportedly led to the deaths of at least 100 people and thousands more injured.
Security forces cracked down on protesters, with many accusing them of using excessive force and gunfire to prevent the demonstrations from spreading.
The central government in Baghdad also imposed a curfew and cut internet connections in many southern provinces where the unrest was taking place.
Violence permeated protests since they began in Baghdad and spread to major southern cities, marking the worst instance of instability since the so-called Islamic State was defeated nearly two years ago. Many were killed by direct sniper fire.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq on Monday called on the federal government in Baghdad to fulfill promises it made to protestors and implement its reform package.
Activists have told Kurdistan 24 that another major demonstration is planned for Baghdad and other cities on Oct. 25. This follows the Shia religious observance called Arbaeen, during which millions of worshippers will be marching to holy sites in Iraq.
