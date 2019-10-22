Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Kurds appreciate U.S. forces despite pullout from Syrian Kurdistan, president says

Iraqi Kurds appreciate U.S. forces despite pullout from Syrian Kurdistan, president says

2019/10/22 | 11:05



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,—Iraqi Kurdish president Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday that the United States pulling out of Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in southeastern Syria, was “undesirable” but that the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region appreciated the U.S. historical role in protecting it.



The statement underscored the cautious reaction from Iraqi Kurdish leaders who did not condemn neighbouring Turkey for an assault on Syrian Kurdistan that has sent thousands of Kurds fleeing. Iraqi Kurdistan relies on Turkish pipelines to export oil and the countries have close political ties.



The ruling Barzani clan in Iraqi Kurdistan has close tie with Turkish government. The Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP doesn’t recognize the Kurdish autonomous administration in Syrian Kurdistan.























Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



The Turkish border offensive, following a U.S. troop pullback that in effect gave Turkey a green light, ended Syrian Kurdish rule of “Rojava” – their name for the Kurdish northeastern Syria – and left Iraqi Kurdistan as the Kurds’ only self-governed land.



U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision earlier this month to withdraw troops from northern Syria has been criticized in Washington and elsewhere as a betrayal of loyal Kurdish allies who had fought for years alongside U.S. troops against Islamic State.



“We understand the high emotions of our people but the appreciation for the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military, should not be affected by undesirable political decisions,” Barzani said in a statement.



Outraged that their Syrian kin were betrayed by another U.S. policy decision, protesters in Iraqi Kurdish cities burned Turkish flags last week and some said that America had betrayed the Kurds yet again.



Iraqi Kurds are still reeling from a failed independence bid in 2017. They say the attempt was wrecked by U.S. criticism of their referendum on full Kurdish self-rule, a stance they see as a betrayal by Washington.



The U.S. criticism, plus Turkish and Iranian condemnation, paved the way for Iraqi government forces to retake areas under Kurdish control since Islamic State seized vast parts of Iraq.



U.S. troops had “played a major role” protecting the Kurdistan region over the past three decades, Barzani said.



“They have fought and bled alongside the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan region.”



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019. But in December 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters



