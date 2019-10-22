Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdish boy who suffered burns from Turkish attack to receive treatment in France

Kurdish boy who suffered burns from Turkish attack to receive treatment in France

2019/10/22 | 11:30



Mohammed Hamid, 13, suffered significant burns to half of his body during a Turkish assault on the northern Kurdish town of Serekaniye on Oct. 18.



Reports suggest the burns are from banned chemical weapons, a charge Turkey denies.



For days, Hamid was being treated at a hospital in Qamishli before he was taken to the Kurdistan Region by the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF).



Related Article: Kurdistan Barzani Charity Foundation delivers 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to Rojava



Barzani phoned Hamid’s father on Monday to express his grief for the boy and shared “his readiness to do everything necessary to treat Mohammed,” a statement the Kurdish leader’s press office released said.



On Tuesday, Barzani said preparations were arranged for the boy to be sent to France for further treatment.



The Turkish incursion in northern Syria began on Oct. 9. The offensive has left at least 235 people dead and displaced over 300,000 others, according to Syrian Kurdish officials.



A controversial 120-hour US-brokered ceasefire, which began on Friday, has temporarily paused heavy clashes.



The truce is expected to end on Tuesday. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With the help of Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), a young Kurdish boy who was severely burned in Turkey’s northern Syria offensive will travel to France for further treatment.Mohammed Hamid, 13, suffered significant burns to half of his body during a Turkish assault on the northern Kurdish town of Serekaniye on Oct. 18.Reports suggest the burns are from banned chemical weapons, a charge Turkey denies.For days, Hamid was being treated at a hospital in Qamishli before he was taken to the Kurdistan Region by the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF).Related Article: Kurdistan Barzani Charity Foundation delivers 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to RojavaBarzani phoned Hamid’s father on Monday to express his grief for the boy and shared “his readiness to do everything necessary to treat Mohammed,” a statement the Kurdish leader’s press office released said.On Tuesday, Barzani said preparations were arranged for the boy to be sent to France for further treatment.The Turkish incursion in northern Syria began on Oct. 9. The offensive has left at least 235 people dead and displaced over 300,000 others, according to Syrian Kurdish officials.A controversial 120-hour US-brokered ceasefire, which began on Friday, has temporarily paused heavy clashes.The truce is expected to end on Tuesday.