2024-11-07 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated five docks on Thursday at a major new port the country is building on its narrow Gulf coast.

Grand Faw Port on Al-Faw Peninsula is intended to provide a new freight link between Asia and Europe via upgraded rail and road infrastructure through Iraq and Turkey.

Dubbed the Iraq Development Road, the mega project is expected to cost some $17 billion.