Ministry of Communications denies internet cut Friday, Saturday

2019/10/22 | 12:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Ministry of Communications denied on Monday that the Internet will

be cut on next Friday and Saturday.

Director of Relations and Information at the ministry Awatif Shehab said

in a press statement that "the document circulated by the media and social

networking sites on the intention of the Ministry of Communications to cut the

Internet service on Friday and Saturday next, is untrue.""There is no intention of

disconnecting the internet at all," she said.Media and social media circulated a document attributed to the Ministry

of Communications, including its intention to disconnect from the Internet on

Friday and Saturday due to maintenance work.





