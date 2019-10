Ministry of Communications denies internet cut Friday, Saturday

2019/10/22 | 12:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Ministry of Communications denied on Monday that the Internet willbe cut on next Friday and Saturday.Director of Relations and Information at the ministry Awatif Shehab saidin a press statement that "the document circulated by the media and socialnetworking sites on the intention of the Ministry of Communications to cut theInternet service on Friday and Saturday next, is untrue.""There is no intention ofdisconnecting the internet at all," she said.Media and social media circulated a document attributed to the Ministryof Communications, including its intention to disconnect from the Internet onFriday and Saturday due to maintenance work.