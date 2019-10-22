Good-bye Comrade-in-Arms by General Mazloum Abdi Kobani: Poem

2019/10/22 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A US officer stands with General Mazloum Abdi Kobani (R), the overall commander of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces SDF and fighters from the Kurdish YPG near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, April 25, 2017. Photo: AFP
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Poem Dedicated to Mark Esper
I am sad my comrades-in-armsI am sadYou leave and leave your honour behindUnder Turkish bootsAnd our childrenUnder phosphoric bombs
You leave with heads bent downYou cannot look out and stareAt the eyes of Qamishli childrenWho adored you like their fathersFor they thought you wereComrade-in-armsAnd brothers and sisters in blood.
Now covered with bright phosphoric burnsOur kids hurry to throw some good-bye stonesAt your fleeing tanks and trucksBut you are ungrateful cowards:You don’t pause for a little funYou are quick to cut and run.
You don’t want to be in harm’s waySoldiers from a Banana RepublicWith Strongest Army in the worldWho are Paper TigersAnd whose commander-in-chiefIs a coward clown
Good-bye, Good-byeOur comrades-in-armsWe forgive you, but not forget youI fully agree with youWhen you give up your HonourAs a soldierThere is nothing to fight for.
U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, June 26, 2019. Photo: AP
The blood of 8 – is superior to that of 10,000Has USA shed its racism?Are Men all creatures of GodWith right to liberty and fighting tyranny?
We crush their heads, says Turkish HitlerGreat day for civilization–Says the American Clown.
America is all VICENo ValuesCan’t prove otherwise.
Good-bye, Good-byeCowards-in-retreatI forgive youBut I will not forget youI agree with youWhen you give up your honourAs a soldierThere is nothing to fight forAnd children of RojavaDeserve to dieBecause onceThey loved you like their uncles.
But we will fight for life, land and libertyAnd we totally understandPeople without military honourCannot be our comrade-in-arms.
Kamal Mirawdeli is a Kurdish poet and writer, from South Kurdistan, living in London
Dr. Kamal Mirawdeli, a senior Kurdish Writer and poet from South Kurdistan, living in London. He was the second runner in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region presidential elections, July 2009. See below.
