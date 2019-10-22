Home › Baghdad Post › KRG president reiterates gratitude to US, amid troops withdrawal from Syria

KRG president reiterates gratitude to US, amid troops withdrawal from Syria

2019/10/22 | 14:25



In a statement released by his press office on Monday, Barzani said the Kurdish government appreciates “the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military.”



He went on saying that “the US-led coalition forces have played a major role in protecting and assisting the people of the Kurdistan Region, starting from establishing [a] no-fly zone in 1991, toppling the Ba’ath regime in 2003, to defeating ISIS terror group in the past few years.”



US troops “have fought and bled alongside the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan Region,” the statement read.



“The Kurdistan Region reiterates its appreciation to the US-led coalition forces and our continued partnership in the fight against ISIS.”



Many have criticized Washington for abandoning their Kurdish allies in Syria who fought alongside the coalition to defeat ISIS, which provoked the wrath of Kurdish people in KRG. Videos went viral on social media showed people hurling rocks and stones, while and yelling profanity at the US vehicles.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani has expressed the region’s gratitude to US forces, which had left northern Syria.In a statement released by his press office on Monday, Barzani said the Kurdish government appreciates “the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military.”He went on saying that “the US-led coalition forces have played a major role in protecting and assisting the people of the Kurdistan Region, starting from establishing [a] no-fly zone in 1991, toppling the Ba’ath regime in 2003, to defeating ISIS terror group in the past few years.”US troops “have fought and bled alongside the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan Region,” the statement read.“The Kurdistan Region reiterates its appreciation to the US-led coalition forces and our continued partnership in the fight against ISIS.”Many have criticized Washington for abandoning their Kurdish allies in Syria who fought alongside the coalition to defeat ISIS, which provoked the wrath of Kurdish people in KRG. Videos went viral on social media showed people hurling rocks and stones, while and yelling profanity at the US vehicles.