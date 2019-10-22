Home › kurdistan 24 › In Pictures: ISIS foreign fighters in Gweran Prison in Syria

In Pictures: ISIS foreign fighters in Gweran Prison in Syria

2019/10/22 | 19:40























Foreign ISIS fighters in Gweran Prison in Hasakah, Syria, Oct. 22,2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 correspondent in northeastern Syria, Islam Youssef, visited the Gweran prison in Hasakah Province where dozens of foreign Islamic State fighters are currently being detained.



In the facility, the detainees can be seen sharing mattresses on the ground.



The prison is being administrated and run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as the foreign fighters await their fate.



Following the abrupt announcement by US President Donald Trump that US forces would be withdrawing from northern Syria, Trump has reiterated calls for western states to repatriate their citizens who traveled to Syria to join the terrorist organization.



Editing by Nadia Riva











