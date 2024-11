2024-11-09 05:20:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Alturath Al-areeq for General Contracting Co. Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Rehabilitation of AlBojelly C.U 200 m3 /hr. in Yathrib-Salahdien Governorate." The basic scope includes civil and mechanical works. Contract value is stated as $184,885.79. (Source: UNGM)

