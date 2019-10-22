عربي | كوردى


Russia says Turkey's operation violates Syria's territorial integrity

2019/10/22 | 22:00
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that Turkey’s incursion into northern Syria was violating Syria’s territorial integrity, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov as saying. 

Syromolotov, who said only the Russian and Iranian militaries had the legal right to be in Syria, made the comments as President Vladimir Putin held talks in southern Russia with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. 

Syromolotov was also quoted as saying he expected the Putin-Erdogan meeting to clarify who controlled oil-rich parts of northeast Syria.





