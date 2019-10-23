Home › INA › Minister of Foreign Affairs visits to Baku for the Non-Aligned movement Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs visits to Baku for the Non-Aligned movement Summit

2019/10/23 | 03:20



INA – BAGHDAD







Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem left Baghdad on Tuesday heading to Baku to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.







The Foreign Minister will be attending the Conference of Foreign Affairs Minister in addition to the Summit.























