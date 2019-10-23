عربي | كوردى


Minister of Foreign Affairs visits to Baku for the Non-Aligned movement Summit

2019/10/23 | 03:20
 INA – BAGHDAD



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem left Baghdad on Tuesday heading to Baku to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.



The Foreign Minister will be attending the Conference of Foreign Affairs Minister in addition to the Summit.











