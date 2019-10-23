Home › Iraq News › Turkey says ‘no need’ to restart offensive against Syrian Kurds after deadline expires

Turkey says ‘no need’ to restart offensive against Syrian Kurds after deadline expires

2019/10/23 | 03:25



ISTANBUL,— Turkey said on Wednesday there was “no need” to restart its offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syrian Kurdistan, saying that it had been informed by the US that their withdrawal from the border areas had been “completed“.



“At this stage, there is no further need to carry out a new operation,” the defence ministry said in a statement.



A US-brokered deal had set a 120-hour deadline for Kurdish fighters’ pullout from a proposed safe zone, which expired at 1900 GMT.























Turkey has agreed to “pause” its military action in Syrian Kurdistan launched on October 9, 2019 on the condition that Kurdish forces withdrew from an initial 120-kilometre area from the border, following a deal with US Vice President Mike Pence last Thursday.



Turkey has, however, repeatedly threatened to restart its offensive, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowing to “crush the heads” of Syrian Kurdish forces if they failed to retreat.



“At the end of the 120-hour period, the United States announced that withdrawal of PKK/YPG from the area has been completed,” the Turkish defence ministry said.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday, also confirmed that US military officials informed their Turkish counterparts Kurdish forces withdrew from the safe zone, a Turkish diplomatic source said.



The announcement comes shortly after Erdogan hailed a “historic” agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters from its border areas.



Turkey has seized control of a “safe zone” inside Syria about 120 kilometres long (75 miles) and 32 kilometres (20 miles) deep, after it launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9.



Tuesday’s agreement with Moscow will see it preserve that zone between the Kurdish towns of Girê Spî (Tel Abyad) and Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain), giving Ankara a crucial presence inside the country.



Under the agreement reached in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, “joint activities will start with the Russian Federation from Wednesday,” the Turkish defence ministry said, adding that the deal with Moscow was “upholding Turkey’s border security”.



From noon (0900 GMT) on Wednesday, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish fighters and their weapons from within 30 kilometres of the border.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



