UNOPS Awards Capacity Building Contract in Anbar & Ninewa

2024-11-10 06:30:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. University House For Consulation And Studies (UniHouse) has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Capacity Building of Beneficiaries, NGOs & Private Sector staff and the Public Sector staff members in Anbar & Ninewa Governorates." Contract value is stated as $129,491. (Source: UNGM)

