EIA: Iraqi oil exports to the US dropped last week

Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.599 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a drop of 300,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.999 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 183,000 bpd last week, 78,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 216,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.879 million bpd, followed by Sadu Arabia with 443,000 bpd, Mexico came next with 247,000 bpd, and Lybia with 238,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 212,000 bpd from Venezuela, 202,000 bpd from Brazil, 86,000 bpd from Nigeria, 72,000 bpd from Columbia, and 37,000 bpd from Ecuador.