Iraqi Premier League: Kurdistan Region clubs share points in 1-1 draw

2019/10/23 | 09:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s two representatives in the 2019/20 Iraqi Premier League, Erbil Sport Club and Zakho Sport Club, went head-to-head on Tuesday, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
The match was played at the Franso Hariri Stadium in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil.
Zakho, who was searching for its first points of the season, fell behind in the 75th minute when Barzan Sherzad Rashid scored for Erbil.
However, Zyad Ahmed found an equalizer for his team five minutes later in the 80th minute as the teams settled for a point each.
The draw leaves both teams without a win this campaign.
Erbil (0-4-0) have picked up four points from four draws while Zakho (0-1-3) secured their first point of the season.
Zakho returned to the top division, having finished runners-up in Iraq’s Division One last season. The Kurdish club narrowly missed out on the division title after losing 4-1 on penalties to Al-Qasim.
Erbil, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their mediocre campaign last season, where they finished in 11th place. The club has signed a host of new foreign players and is determined to challenge for the title.
Erbil’s next league match is against Al Diwaniya on Oct. 27, while Zakho plays Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.
The new Iraqi Premier League season began on Sept. 18.
