Syrians, Iraqis archive IS jail crimes in virtual museum

2024-11-10 12:00:02 - From: Al monitor

After jihadists jailed him in 2014, Iraqi religious scholar Muhammad al-Attar said he would sometimes pull his prison blanket over his head to cry without other detainees noticing.

Islamic State group extremists arrested Attar, then 37, at his perfume shop in Mosul in June 2014 after overrunning the Iraqi city, hoping to convince the respected community leader to join them.

But the former preacher refused to pledge allegiance, and they threw him into prison where he was tortured.