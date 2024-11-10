Turkish strike eliminates three PKK members in Duhok

2024-11-10 12:01:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) announced the elimination of three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), including a senior commander, in a Turkish drone strike conducted on Saturday.

In an official statement, the agency reported that “the airstrike targeted a PKK vehicle in the village of Kalil in Chamanke sub-district of Al-Amadiya district, northern Duhok province.”

Turkish airstrikes intensified recently following an armed attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries complex (TUSA?) in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, Turkiye's capital, which two PKK militants carried out.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for the Kurdish population in Turkiye. This decades-long conflict has led to tens of thousands of deaths, with Turkiye conducting cross-border military operations to target PKK strongholds in Iraq and YPG positions in Syria.