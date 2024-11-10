Japan eyes stronger ties with Iraq, Kurdistan as ambassador bids farewell

2024-11-10 12:01:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Matsumoto Futoshi, expressed his country’s desire to strengthen ties with the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq as he bid farewell, marking the end of his tenure.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, “President Nechirvan Barzani hosted Ambassador Matsumoto Futoshi to express appreciation for his efforts in fostering Japan’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.” President Barzani commended Japan’s contributions to stability, reconstruction, and development in the Region, wishing Ambassador Matsumoto success in his future endeavors.

In response, Ambassador Matsumoto extended gratitude to Kurdistan’s authorities for their support and cooperation, affirming Japan’s commitment to “deepening collaboration and expanding mutual interests with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

The meeting also covered discussions on the recent parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, as well as the broader political climate in Iraq and the region.