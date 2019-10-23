Outgoing British Ambassador talks Erbil-Baghdad ties, developments in Syria with senior Kurdish leaders

2019/10/23 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' - visit');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks (left) during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Erbil, Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks discussed ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad and the recent developments in Iraq and Syria with senior leaders in the Kurdistan Region over the past two days.
Wilks met separately with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.
Wilks is set to become the new UK Ambassador to Qatar. Before leaving his post in Iraq, the British diplomat met with President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday to review the ongoing constructive dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, a statement on the Presidency’s press office said.
British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks (left) during a meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Erbil, Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo: KRG Presidency)
During a meeting with Masoud Barzani on Wednesday, both sides highlighted Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria and the consequences of the conflict.
The KDP leader warned of the re-emergence of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria should the region witness further instability, a statement on his official website read.
Had a productive meeting with the UK ambassador to Iraq, @JonWilksFCO at the Barzani HQ today. We exchanged views on the recent developments in Rojava and spoke of avenues of assisting the people there pic.twitter.com/H770wWzSWC
— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) October 23, 2019
In the meeting with Prime Minister Barzani on Wednesday, Wilks recognized Masrour Barzani’s leadership in prioritizing economic development and prosperity in the Kurdistan Region. He praised the new KRG cabinet’s efforts in driving forward its ambitious reform agenda, according to the prime minister’s press office.
The envoy acknowledged the Kurdistan Region’s hospitality, noting that despite receiving around two million refugees and IDPs in the past few years, it has kept its doors open and is already welcoming refugees fleeing from northeastern Syria.
Barzani and Wilks stressed the need to de-escalate the current situation in northern Syria and prevent another humanitarian catastrophe. The two officials denounced any efforts aimed at changing the demography of the region, which would further escalate instability in the area.
Ambassador Wilks echoed Prime Minister Barzani’s calls for the international community to provide further humanitarian support to the Kurdistan Region, a haven to 1.1 million refugees and IDPs fleeing conflict and persecution, as it prepares to absorb a new wave of displacement.
Prime Minister Barzani thanked the outgoing ambassador for his work in Baghdad and provided an update regarding ongoing constructive dialogue with the federal government to build a stable partnership that recognizes the Kurdistan Region’s rights under the constitution.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
?
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' - visit');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks (left) during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Erbil, Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks discussed ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad and the recent developments in Iraq and Syria with senior leaders in the Kurdistan Region over the past two days.
Wilks met separately with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.
Wilks is set to become the new UK Ambassador to Qatar. Before leaving his post in Iraq, the British diplomat met with President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday to review the ongoing constructive dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, a statement on the Presidency’s press office said.
British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks (left) during a meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Erbil, Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo: KRG Presidency)
During a meeting with Masoud Barzani on Wednesday, both sides highlighted Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria and the consequences of the conflict.
The KDP leader warned of the re-emergence of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria should the region witness further instability, a statement on his official website read.
Had a productive meeting with the UK ambassador to Iraq, @JonWilksFCO at the Barzani HQ today. We exchanged views on the recent developments in Rojava and spoke of avenues of assisting the people there pic.twitter.com/H770wWzSWC
— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) October 23, 2019
In the meeting with Prime Minister Barzani on Wednesday, Wilks recognized Masrour Barzani’s leadership in prioritizing economic development and prosperity in the Kurdistan Region. He praised the new KRG cabinet’s efforts in driving forward its ambitious reform agenda, according to the prime minister’s press office.
The envoy acknowledged the Kurdistan Region’s hospitality, noting that despite receiving around two million refugees and IDPs in the past few years, it has kept its doors open and is already welcoming refugees fleeing from northeastern Syria.
Barzani and Wilks stressed the need to de-escalate the current situation in northern Syria and prevent another humanitarian catastrophe. The two officials denounced any efforts aimed at changing the demography of the region, which would further escalate instability in the area.
Ambassador Wilks echoed Prime Minister Barzani’s calls for the international community to provide further humanitarian support to the Kurdistan Region, a haven to 1.1 million refugees and IDPs fleeing conflict and persecution, as it prepares to absorb a new wave of displacement.
Prime Minister Barzani thanked the outgoing ambassador for his work in Baghdad and provided an update regarding ongoing constructive dialogue with the federal government to build a stable partnership that recognizes the Kurdistan Region’s rights under the constitution.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany