Iraqi Kurdish famous poet known as the ‘General of Autumn’ commits suicide: police

2019/10/23 | 16:05



SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,—Famous Kurdish poet Muhammad Omar Osman, popularly known as the “General of Autumn” was found dead at his house on Tuesday in Sulaimani city in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Sulaimani Police Media and Relations Director chief Sarkawt Ahmad said that the poet’s brother found him upon arriving home.



Police confirmed that he hanged himself in a suicide act, for reasons not known to the media yet.























“We have started an investigation into the incident,” Ahmed said.



Osman’s body was transferred to Sulaimani Forensic Medicine, NRT reported.



Osman was born in 1957 in the Dargazen neighborhood in Sulaimani. He began reading books early in his youth and finished his primary and secondary school in the city.



He started writing and publishing poems in 1975. He was also a painter.



He was known as one of the top Kurdish poets writing romantic poetry, many of which are already sang by famous Kurdish artists.



People of Kurdistan Region widely posted his pictures on social media in solidarity, mostly sharing three lines from one of his sonnets:



“If I ever take my own life,Remember that I failed writing a poem,That could bear my pain.”



