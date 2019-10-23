Home › Iraq News › Russia says U.S. ‘betrayed’ Syrian Kurds by withdrawing its forces from northern Syria

Russia says U.S. ‘betrayed’ Syrian Kurds by withdrawing its forces from northern Syria

2019/10/23 | 17:05



MOSCOW,— The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Washington of betraying the Kurds by withdrawing its forces from Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northern Syria and leaving allies alone in the face of a Turkish offensive.



To international surprise, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that American forces would withdraw from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to push into the border area against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) forces.



“The US were the closest allies for the Kurds for several years. In the end the US abandoned the Kurds, effectively betraying them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.























“They prefer to leave the Kurds at the border and practically force them to fight the Turks,” he said.



Turkey paused its offensive into Syria on October 17. On Tuesday evening, it announced that the offensive would be halted following a retreat of Kurdish forces from border zones.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both involved in the conflict from opposite sides, struck a deal on Kurdish northern Syria on Tuesday.



It will ensure Kurdish forces withdraw from areas close to Syria’s border with Turkey and set up joint Russian and Turkish patrols around a Turkish-controlled “safe zone” inside the country.



But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal of a “safe zone” is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.



The US pullout has largely been seen as a betrayal of Syria’s Kurds.



The Syrian Kurdish SDF, the de facto army of the autonomous Kurdish region. have been a key ally of the United States in the battle against Islamic State group in Syria.



The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.



Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



