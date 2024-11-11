2024-11-11 06:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani announced series of banking sector reforms on Friday. The main changes include increasing the number of bank branches, more adoption of new technology, and a campaign to educate the public about banking and financial services. Full statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister: As […]

The post New Banking System Reforms in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.