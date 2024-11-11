Al-Fityan Wins Another UNDP Contract

2024-11-11 06:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Alfityan Co. for Contracting Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the "Replace water networks (110-160-225) mm of Hay Alaskari in Kanan sub-district-Diyala-Iraq" Contract value is stated as $249,033.22. This is the second contract awarded by the UNDP to Al-Fityan in recent days, with the company […]

