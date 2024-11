2024-11-11 14:00:03 - From: SANA

Astana, SANA- The 22nd International Meeting on Syria, under Astana format, kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Astana. The Syrian delegation will participate in the two-day meeting, in addition to the delegations of guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) and delegates from United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq as observers. Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in …