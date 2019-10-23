عربي | كوردى


Katyusha rocket seized in Baghdad: Police Spox

2019/10/23 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Iraqi

Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced that a Katyusha rocket was found in

Al-Forat district in Baghdad.



In a statement,

newly appointed interior ministry spokesman Brigadier-General Khalid al-Muhanna

said that a patrol of al-Bayaa police station found an unexploded Katyusha rocket

in the Al-Turath neighborhood in Baghdad.





