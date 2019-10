Katyusha rocket seized in Baghdad: Police Spox

2019/10/23 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The IraqiInterior Ministry on Wednesday announced that a Katyusha rocket was found inAl-Forat district in Baghdad.In a statement,newly appointed interior ministry spokesman Brigadier-General Khalid al-Muhannasaid that a patrol of al-Bayaa police station found an unexploded Katyusha rocketin the Al-Turath neighborhood in Baghdad.