Katyusha rocket seized in Baghdad: Police Spox

2019/10/23 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi
Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced that a Katyusha rocket was found in
Al-Forat district in Baghdad.
In a statement,
newly appointed interior ministry spokesman Brigadier-General Khalid al-Muhanna
said that a patrol of al-Bayaa police station found an unexploded Katyusha rocket
in the Al-Turath neighborhood in Baghdad.
