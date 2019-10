Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - 23 October 2019

2019/10/23 | 19:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab RepublicCONTEXTDue to the latest military operations in Syria, DTM Iraq has launched an emergency tracking tool to monitor potential population flow coming through pre-selected border points. Only people being displaced by the conflict will be reported in this update and usual border activities and crossings will not be covered.The following border points are being monitored:• Al-Fao and Rabi’a border points in Ninewa• Fishkhabour border point in Dahuk• Informal crossing points nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in Ninewa under Kurdish control• Ibrahim Al-Khalil border point between Turkey and Iraq in Dahuk• 1,200 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages on Oct. 23. This brings the total of individuals having crossed these points in the last 10 days to 8,430.• All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus, 508 from Sahela and 692 from Alwaleed.NEW ARRIVALS FROM SYRIA OCT. 23: 1,200