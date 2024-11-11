Officially, President Barzani to visit Azerbaijan to attend COP 29

2024-11-11 18:25:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ TheOfficial Spokesperson for The Kurdistan Region Presidency, Dilshad Shahab, announced,on Monday, that the President, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Azerbaijan at theofficial invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to attend the UnitedNations Conference on Climate Change (COP29).

Shahab said in astatement, "Nechirvan Barzani will join world leaders on Tuesday for theopening ceremony of the conference, which will address environmental challengesand the impacts and consequences of climate change."

Key topics ofdiscussion at the conference will include financing clean energy as analternative to fossil fuels, reducing harmful emissions, and enhancingcommunities' resilience to climate changes amid increasing destructive climateevents.

The conference will bean important opportunity for countries to present their updated nationalclimate action plans under the Paris Agreement, which are expected by early2025. If implemented correctly, these plans aim to prevent global temperaturesfrom rising more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and will also serve asinvestment plans to support sustainable development goals.

The United NationsConference on Climate Change (COP) is held annually, with the presidencyrotating among the five UN-recognized regions.

This year, Azerbaijanwas selected to preside over the COP29, to be held in Baku. Azerbaijan, knownfor its strong track record in hosting international events, has chosen BakuStadium as the venue for the 29th session.