China's Geo-Jade meets with Iraqi Ministry of Oil

2024-11-12 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Deputy Minister of Oil for Extraction, Mr. Bassem Mohammed Khudair, met with Mr. Fan Jianbang, CEO of the Chinese company Geo-Jade Petroleum, along with his accompanying delegation, on Sunday. Discussions focused on the development of the Naft Khana oil field in Diyala Province, operated by Geo-Jade on behalf of the Midland […]

