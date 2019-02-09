Family tries to revive search for Sala's plane pilot

2019/02/09 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A fundraising campaign was launched to find the body of the dead pilot who was flying the small plane that crashed over the English Channel with Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala on board, AFP reported.
The family of 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson said on Friday that his body's recovery and identification could help bring closure to "the most painful time of our life."
The GoFundMe campaign had raised around £25,000 by Saturday morning February 9th, a fraction of its stated goal of £300,000 ($390,000).
"As a family we are relying on the kindness of the good hearted people to help us raise the much needed funds to help us find our beloved dad, husband and son," the GoFundMe page said.
On January 21st, the whereabouts of the plane which carried Sala from the French city of Nantes to his new English Premier League club Cardiff City, was declared unknown, near the British Channel Island of Guernsey.
The city of Nantes has been in mourning over the death of Sala for more than two weeks.
The family of 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson said on Friday that his body's recovery and identification could help bring closure to "the most painful time of our life."
The GoFundMe campaign had raised around £25,000 by Saturday morning February 9th, a fraction of its stated goal of £300,000 ($390,000).
"As a family we are relying on the kindness of the good hearted people to help us raise the much needed funds to help us find our beloved dad, husband and son," the GoFundMe page said.
On January 21st, the whereabouts of the plane which carried Sala from the French city of Nantes to his new English Premier League club Cardiff City, was declared unknown, near the British Channel Island of Guernsey.
The city of Nantes has been in mourning over the death of Sala for more than two weeks.