Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil stability
2024-11-12 10:15:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, prices for Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude dropped, despiteglobal oil price stability.

Basrah Heavydecreased by $1.10 to $68.65 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also fell by $1.10to $71.80 per barrel.

Global oilprices steadied ahead of OPEC's monthly report, as China's stimulus plan and oversupplyconcerns had calmed markets in previous sessions.

By 01:58GMT, Brent crude futures dropped 1 cent to $71.82 per barrel, while US WestTexas Intermediate crude futures rose 3 cents to $68.07 per barrel.

