Former Kurdish MP Reveals Efforts to Amend Iraqi Constitution

A former Kurdish MP at the Iraqi Parliament has revealed that there are efforts to amend the constitution, adding that the Arabs are not happy about the content of the current version.Talking to BasNews, Masoud Haider, a former MP at the Iraqi Parliament, pointed out that a part of the Arabs believes that the content of the Constitution serves the Kurdish people of the Kurdistan Region.They, therefore, want to amend it, he said.Haider, however, explained that the people of three Iraqi provinces have objected on the move, which makes it impossible to make any amendments to the Constitution."Without an agreement, any changes to the Constitution is politically impossible as it would result in political unrest," he said.
