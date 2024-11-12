Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, stabilize Erbil markets

2024-11-12 17:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US dollaragainst the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and remained steady in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's ratesincreased with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stockexchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from150,150 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores inBaghdad were set at 151,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price remained at 150,100 dinars for every100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,000.