Syrian Arab Republic: UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 9 - 23 October 2019

2019/10/24 | 04:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Highlights
• Following the conclusion of President Erdogan and President Putin’s meeting in the Russian city of Sochi on 22 October, a 10-point agreement was reached. Under the new Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia will jointly facilitate the return of refugees in a "safe and voluntary" manner. The Turkish presidential spokesperson earlier on announced that Turkey has no intention to make any demographical changes in Syria. According to the Kremlin, president Assad pledged his full support for the agreement on north east Syria.
• Turkey announced on 23 October that there is no further need at this stage to conduct a new operation in northern Syria outside its present area of operations. This is further confirmed by the Russian Foreign Minister stating that operation ‘Peace Spring” is over.
Humanitarian Situation
• The ceasefire that ended on 22 October was holding in most areas. By the end of the agreement, local sources reported that the Kurdish YPG had fully withdrawn all forces, including injured troops, out of Ras AlAin
• Partners report that Fishkabour border crossing remains under SDF control and is functional for supply and international staff movement.
• According to OCHA, as of 21 October, the movement of a total of 195,011 people have been recorded across Al Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates since military operations began on 9 October, according to updates from OCHA dated 22 October. Of these:
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Highlights
• Following the conclusion of President Erdogan and President Putin’s meeting in the Russian city of Sochi on 22 October, a 10-point agreement was reached. Under the new Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia will jointly facilitate the return of refugees in a "safe and voluntary" manner. The Turkish presidential spokesperson earlier on announced that Turkey has no intention to make any demographical changes in Syria. According to the Kremlin, president Assad pledged his full support for the agreement on north east Syria.
• Turkey announced on 23 October that there is no further need at this stage to conduct a new operation in northern Syria outside its present area of operations. This is further confirmed by the Russian Foreign Minister stating that operation ‘Peace Spring” is over.
Humanitarian Situation
• The ceasefire that ended on 22 October was holding in most areas. By the end of the agreement, local sources reported that the Kurdish YPG had fully withdrawn all forces, including injured troops, out of Ras AlAin
• Partners report that Fishkabour border crossing remains under SDF control and is functional for supply and international staff movement.
• According to OCHA, as of 21 October, the movement of a total of 195,011 people have been recorded across Al Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates since military operations began on 9 October, according to updates from OCHA dated 22 October. Of these: