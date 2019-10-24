عربي | كوردى


National Security Council affirms the right to express legitimate demands for peaceful demonstration and not to allow demonstrations to derail peaceful demonstrations

2019/10/24 | 06:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 Baghdad – INA



The National Security Council held a meeting evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi. The council according to a statement received that the right to express the legitimate demands for peaceful demonstration, and ensure the security forces to protect demonstrators and public and private property, and not to allow the demonstrations to derail their peaceful path, and call for cooperation to maintain security and stability.









