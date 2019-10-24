Home › INA › Moqtada al-Sadr calls on the demonstrators to preserve the public and private property of the people

Moqtada al-Sadr calls on the demonstrators to preserve the public and private property of the people

2019/10/24 | 06:40



An Najaf-INA







Al-Sadr said in a directive issued Wednesday: Give your brother in the security forces a rose, and the spirit of perseverance and patience for the country, love the country of faith, and preserve the property of the public and private understanding of your brothers, in addition to not to target the good guilt corrupt.







Reflect a beautiful picture of your organization, your chants, your actions and your actions, and don't start with violence.



















